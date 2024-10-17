Man beaten over wages, dies at home in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead at his home hours after he was beaten over wages by a person who had contracted him for work in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Om Prakash was allegedly thrashed by a man early Wednesday, they said.

A team was rushed to his house after the local police received a call about a man lying unconscious around 2 pm.

His brother told police that Om Prakash had an argument with a man over some payment.

Advertisment

"Initial inquiry suggested that Prakash had worked for the accused about 20 days ago and had been demanding the remaining balance of his wages," an officer said.

After the fight, Om Prakash returned to his house and fell asleep, but didn't wake up.

"We are probing the exact cause of death and the body has been sent for postmortem," the officer said.

Advertisment

Police have booked the accused under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and have begun a search for him. PTI BM BM VN VN