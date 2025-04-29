Man beaten to death after dispute during cricket match in Karnataka; 15 arrested

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 29 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of over 25 people following a dispute during a cricket match in Kudupu village on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti temple, they said.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was allegedly assaulted with sticks, resulting in multiple injuries that led to internal bleeding. He was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation after the body was found near the temple grounds. A post-mortem conducted on April 28 confirmed that the death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and lack of medical attention." A case has been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which pertains to murder by a group of five or more persons, at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by a resident, he said.

So far, 15 accused have been arrested, and the police are on the lookout for at least 10 more individuals, he added.

"The main accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Kudupu, is already in our custody. The section invoked in this case is very stringent—if proved, the accused, either individually or as a group, can face life imprisonment or even the death penalty. We invoked this section under the BNS as more than five people were involved in the crime," Agarwal said.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects. Police said CCTV footage and mobile data are being analysed to establish the sequence of events.

Taking to 'X', Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the murder and directed the police to take strict action against the culprits.

"While playing cricket, a verbal altercation broke out between a group of players and a young man from another community, resulting in the assault," he said.

According to him, several suspects have already been taken into custody, and a proper investigation is underway.

Stating that such incidents disrupt communal harmony, Rao added, "I have instructed the police to take strict action against the culprits. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony and not fall prey to rumours." PTI CORR AMP SSK KH