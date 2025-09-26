Man beaten to death after entering house in MP's Dhar and killing 3-year-old

Dhar, Sep 26 (PTI) A man was lynched after he allegedly hacked to death a 3-year-old boy in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Aali village, about 110 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

"Mahesh (24), son of Amarsingh, a resident of Bagdi in neighbouring Alirajpur district, entered a house without any reason and sat inside. He then attacked 3-year-old Vikas, son of Kalu Bhil, with a sharp-edged weapon while the child was playing, killing him instantly," the SP said.

"Angry villagers caught Mahesh, tied him up and thrashed him. A team from Kukshi police team took Mahesh into custody and rushed him to hospital, where he died of injuries while undergoing treatment," the official said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out why Mahesh committed the act, he said. PTI COR LAL BNM