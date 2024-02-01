Man beaten to death, another injured over old enmity in Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and another received serious injuries after four men attacked them over an old enmity near a park in New Usmanpur of northeast Delhi, police on Thursday said.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, they said.

"We got a call at 1.37 am from the hospital that two men were injured near the DDA park in front of the JPC Hospital. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that two men identified as Mayank Chaudhari (19) and Love Kush (24) were brought to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

"Chaudhari, who had received multiple stab wounds on his chest, was declared brought dead. While the condition of Love Kush is critical. Kush told the police that there was some old enmity and a past altercation between the two groups," he added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, they said. PTI BM AS AS