Man beaten to death at Mumbai bar during food parcel brawl; two held

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by two others during an argument over getting a food parcel at a hotel-cum-bar in suburban Chembur in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused duo, who fled from the spot after fatally attacking the victim on Sunday, has been arrested.

Police said an argument broke out between the victim, Anil Randive, and two men at the bar on who among them would take the food parcel first.

The duo started thrashing Randive and one of them hit the victim's head with a kada or metal wristlet, an official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (Punishment for murder), he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK