Man beaten to death by brother, nieces over land in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A man and his daughters allegedly beat his elder brother to death with sticks in Pagra village here in a fight over land in an area under the Sadar Kotwali Police Station, an officer said on Sunday.

According to police, Sukai Chauhan and his brother, Dudhai Chauhan, had a bad blood over a piece of land located by a roadside in the village.

On Saturday night, as Sukai was going out for some work, Dudhai and his family allegedly ambushed him and assaulted him with sticks, police said.

Sukai was severely injured in the attack. His family members rushed him to Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said police detained Dudhai, his two daughters, and another female relative.

Sukai's body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is on into the matter, he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN