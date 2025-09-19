Man beaten to death by father, brothers; family attempts to pass it off as suicide

Faridabad, Sep 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his father and two brothers who attempted to make it look like a suicide, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna, son of Dhaniram. His siblings were identified as Sudama and Suraj, police said.

According to police, Krishna was an alcoholic and worked as a labourer. On September 15, Dhaniram, along with his two sons, beat Krishna to death.

The accused later attempted to show that Krishna died by suicide. They hanged his body and told the police that it was a suicide case.

However, their neighbours told the police that Krishna was murdered by his father and two brothers, police said.

A case has been registered, and the body was sent for post-mortem. None of the accused have been arrested yet, and further investigation is underway, police added.