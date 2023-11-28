Man beaten to death by friends in Thane district; two held

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found dumped near a creek in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday had found the body of a man in his 40s with head injuries near a creek in Devichapada, an official said.

Following a probe, the victim was identified as Somnath Shinde, he said.

The police have zeroed in on Shinde's friends Yogesh Dongre, Vilan Tawre and Deepak Karkade, who were allegedly consuming alcohol with him on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.

The accused allegedly beat Shinde to death following a quarrel and dumped his body near the creek, he said.

The police have arrested Dongre and Tawre and are on the lookout for the third accused, who absconded after the murder, the official said. PTI COR ARU