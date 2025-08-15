Man beaten to death by in-laws after he kills his mother-in-law in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 15 (PTI) A man was beaten to death by his wife's family members after he killed his mother-in-law over a domestic issue in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Kawal village under the Chatarpur police station limit.

Following an altercation over some domestic issue, Pramod Kumar (27), a resident of Bihar's Aurangabad district, killed his mother-in-law Sushila Devi with an axe, a police officer said.

The angry family members of Sushila Devi caught hold of Pramod and beat him to death, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said police investigation was underway, and they were questioning the family member of Sushila Devi. PTI COR BS RG