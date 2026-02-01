Man beaten to death by neighbour in Ranchi, 2 held

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour here following a dispute, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident, the police said.

The incident took place on Saturday near Dhobi Ghat in the Bardman compound area under Lalpur police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Madheshwar Singh, aged between 55 and 60 years, they said.

DSP (City) KV Raman said, "There was a dispute between the two neighbours. It began with an altercation between Ankit Singh, the son of the deceased, and brothers Aman and Aniket Oraon over some issue. The argument later turned violent. When the victim intervened to stop the fight, he was severely beaten by the two brothers. In this incident, he fell to the ground and was seriously injured." The victim was immediately rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the DSP added.

Rupesh Kumar Singh, officer in charge of Lalpur police station, said that both the brothers have been arrested and that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI RPS RPS RG