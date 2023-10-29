Man beaten to death by neighbours over altercation in J'khand, 3 of family held

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by his three neighbours, including a woman, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, following an altercation over his behaviour in an inebriated state, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Pongra village under the Karaikela Police Station limits on Saturday night when three villagers beat him with sticks, iron rods and stones, a senior officer said.

On being informed of the incident on Sunday, a police team went to the village and recovered the body of Sunia Karua, he said, adding that three accused were arrested after interrogation.

According to locals, Sunia, a daily wage earner, was habituated to drink liquor and used to create a nuisance in the village.

He got involved in an altercation in an inebriated state when the accused asked him to behave properly on Saturday night.

A brawl ensued soon and the three accused persons, all of a family, started beating Sunia with sticks, iron rods and stones, the officer said.

Sunia was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Chakradharpur, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members following the post-mortem examination.

All the accused were forwarded to judicial custody on Sunday, he added. PTI BS BDC