Man beaten to death by neighbours over land-related dispute in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A man died allegedly after he was beaten with sticks and rods allegedly by his neighbours over a land-related dispute here, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Mukesh Yadav, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Trishundi village of Ramganj area, where Yadav was attacked by his neighbours during an argument.

Mukesh's younger brother, Sanjay Yadav told the police that the altercation began when Mukesh was clearing rainwater from the road by placing soil near his house.

Their neighbours, Sukai Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav, reportedly began abusing him and assaulting him with sticks.

Mukesh suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramganj police station, Krishna Mohan Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, an FIR has been registered against the three accused, who are currently absconding. Police have launched a search to arrest them. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG