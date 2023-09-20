Man beaten to death by partner's family in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death by the family members of his partner in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The woman, her father and brother have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen said, "Govind (22) was found in a field in Son village of the police station area on Tuesday.” Preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, he went to meet the woman when her family members caught them and thrashed the man with wooden sticks and metal bars, resulting in his death, the SP said.

The body was taken by the accused and dumped in a field, he said.

"We have arrested the woman, her father Shiv Singh and brother Sunil," the officer added. PTI COR CDN NB