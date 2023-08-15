Man beaten to death by son in UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by his son in Shikarpur police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Accused Chetan had a dispute with his father Rajpal (60), a resident of Muftiwada locality, over some issue, they said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh He thrashed his father to death, tied his body in a cloth and fled from the house after locking it in a room, police said. Chetan was later arrested.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR SAB NB