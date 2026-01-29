Man beaten to death by three friends in J'khand's Latehar, accused held

Latehar, Jan 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his three friends over a dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Arahans village under Netarhat police station limits on Wednesday night, following a mutual dispute over a contract for village work, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sanju Kujur, a resident of Arahan village.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said all three accused in the case have been arrested.

"An intensive investigation will be carried out into the incident," the SP said.

Kujur was taken to the community health centre in Netarhat after he was brutally beaten, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, another police officer said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

The family claimed that the accused had previously assaulted Kujur on multiple occasions, but each time he chose not to lodge a formal written complaint with the police. PTI COR SAN SAN RG