Man beaten to death by wife, daughter in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and daughter at their home here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Ram Anjor, was attacked with sticks and a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The incident followed a prolonged domestic dispute between the couple in Chandipur village under Gauriganj police station limits.

Gauriganj Circle Officer Akhilesh Verma said the body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway.

The wife, Lakhraji Chauhan, and daughter, Amita, have been taken into custody for questioning, he added.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he said. PTI COR KIS HIG