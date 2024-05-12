Man beaten to death during cricket match in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a fight between his brother and other players during a cricket match in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

Vishal Kumar succumbed to internal injuries, police said, adding that a murder case has been lodged and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to a police officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who live in the Pratap Nagar area. His younger brother and sister are studying.

The officer said Kumar used to work in a cosmetics factory in Sadar Bazar.

His younger brother Kunal had gone to play cricket near their house, police said, adding that subsequently, there was a scuffle between Kunal and others.

Kunal called his brother to the ground. When he reached the ground, Kumar was allegedly beaten up by the accused with cricket bats.

Kumar was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and three of the accused have been identified. PTI ALK RC