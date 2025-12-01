Man beaten to death during drunken brawl in Jharkhand, 3 held

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 50-year-old para-teacher with stones following an altercation over consuming 'hadia' (locally made rice beer) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The Village Munda (chief) informed police the the body of a man, who was apparently murdered, was lying near Purnapani Bazar Tand under Tonto police station on Saturday.

The body was later identified as that of Mukru Devgam, a para-teacher in Purnapani village, police officer said.

A police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu was formed to investigate the case.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Murmu said that in the course of investigation, police came to know that the accused were hiding in a nearby forest since the incident.

The police team raided the forest on Sunday and arrested all the three accused who are residents of Purnapani village, the SDPO said.

During interrogation, the arrested men said the three and the victim were drinking 'hadia' when the victim's bowl of liquor fell on ground, which ensued an altercation. Soon a fight ensued and the accused three started beating up Devgam with lathis and stones killing him, Murmu added.

The accused were forwarded to jail. PTI BS NN