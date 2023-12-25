Man beaten to death for alleged cable theft in Churu

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) A man was beaten to death by four-five people on the suspicion of cable theft in the Churu district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the accused, who were working for a contractor engaged by the electricity department for ensuring high tension line safety at Suratgarh to Babai, caught two men from a farm over the suspected theft.

They accused them of stealing wire of the electricity department and allegedly thrashed them.

The two were taken to a hospital where Kanhaiya Lal Meghwal, a Dalit, died while Gangaram Meghwal is being treated for injuries, Bhanipura Station House Officer Gaurav Khiriya said.

A case has been registered against Sumit Sharma, Govind Sharma, Bharat Singh and Sanjay Yadav.

Meghwal's family refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Efforts are being made to pacify them, the police added. PTI SDA TIR TIR