Man beaten to death for breaking glass at liquor shop in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nine people have been arrested for alleged murder after a 27-year-old man with a criminal record was killed at an illegal liquor shop here for breaking a glass, police have said.

Suraj Bhalavi died at Mayo Hospital in the city early Wednesday morning.

Bhalavi, who had criminal cases registered against him, had a spat with the staff after he broke a glass at a liquor shop on Khandgaon Road on Tuesday night, said an official of Wadi police station.

He was beaten with sticks and later dumped in nearby bushes.

His brother took him to hospital where he died the next morning, the official said.

Further probe is on.