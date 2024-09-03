Man beaten to death in central Mumbai, two held

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was beaten to death on Tuesday evening by a group of about ten people over previous enmity in Wadala Truck Terminus area of central Mumbai, police said.

Two suspects have been detained, said an official.

The incident took place at Almeida Compound near Pratiksha Nagar, in which the victim, Javed Kallan Choudhary, died, he said.

Choudhary had enmity with the accused over a garage. Around 4.30 pm, a group of eight to ten men arrived and kicked and punched him till he passed out, the official said.

Choudhary was rushed to hospital but died during treatment, he said.

Police were questioning two suspects and probe was underway, the official added. PTI DC KRK