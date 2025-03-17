Man beaten to death in clash over water pump in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi, Mar 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was beaten to death on Monday after a dispute over installing a motor on a government hand pump escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am in the Sandipan Ghat police station area.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, a local resident named Ramesh fitted a motor to a public hand pump near his house.

An argument broke out when another villager named Anil requested to collect water from it, which quickly escalated into a fist fight, in which Anil's associate Saifi (35) also got involved, the SP said.

As the altercation intensified, Ramesh and his associates attacked Saifi with sticks, iron rods and other weapons, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi and Srivastava rushed to the scene with police force from multiple stations. The authorities took Saifi's body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

Police have detained Ramesh for questioning, and a case is being registered, the SP said.

As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI