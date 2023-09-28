Man beaten to death in Delhi: CPI(M) says BJP govt spreading 'hate propaganda'

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday termed as "outrageous" the incident in Delhi wherein a man was beaten to death by some people, and accused the BJP-led central government of spreading "poisonous hate propaganda".

Isar (26), a specially-abled man, died after he was tied to an electricity pole and thrashed with sticks by a group of men allegedly on suspicion of theft in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri.

In a post on X, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, "This has happened in Delhi where police comes under Home Minister Amit Shah. This government, BJP and RSS have spread poisonous hate propaganda. We stand with the grieving family." The CPI(M) also tagged a snippet of a news report of the incident and termed it "outrageous".

"We strongly condemned it and demand quick action against the accused," it said.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder following a complaint by the victim's father.

Seven people, including a juvenile, have been held in connection with the incident, police said. PTI AO RHL RHL