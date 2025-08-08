Man beaten to death in Delhi's Nand Nagri, 7 held

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by a group men in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

Seven people -- Vishal alias Kaku (22), Ankit (22), Himanshu (25), Kishan alias Rahul alias Charlie (30), Chetan alias Luckey (22), Gaurav alias Pillu (22) and Sumit alias Sinchu (22), all residents of the area -- have been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. A PCR call was received at the Nand Nagri police station about a man being thrashed by a group of men on Balmiki Marg, they said.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured, identified as Ashish, had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members. However, on Friday he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

During investigation, police analysed leads and arrested the seven men allegedly involved in the crime, they said, adding that at least three of them have previous criminal involvements, including murder and attempt to murder.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.