Man beaten to death in dispute over smoking hookah in Gurugram; 8 detained

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was beaten to death in a dispute over smoking hookah at a pig farm in Gudhana village near Pataudi here, police said on Monday.

Two others were injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, they said.

Eight people have been detained in connection with the incident and are being questioned, police said.

According to police, they received information on Sunday night about the death of a man in a fight. A team reached Pataudi civil hospital and found Ritesh had died in the incident, from Gudhana village.

Two of his friends -- Manjeet and Rajkumar -- were injured in the incident. The police later visited the spot and recovered two motorcycles.

Manjeet told police that on Sunday night, he went for a walk towards the pig farm, where Ritesh, Krish, Deepanshu, Kaku and two others were smoking hookah.

They allegedly abused Ritesh and picked a fight with him, following which Manjeet intervened to stop them.

The accused -- Kaku, Deepanshu and 10 to 12 others -- attacked Ritesh with sticks and iron rods around 11 pm in front of a grocery store. When Ritesh's uncle Rajkumar and Manjeet tried to intervene, they were also beaten, police said citing the complaint.

The attackers threatened to kill them and fled, leaving behind their motorcycles. Ritesh was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR was registered at Pataudi police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the attack was linked to an earlier quarrel over abusive language while smoking hookah, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ