Man beaten to death in drunken row in UP village

Ballia (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died after he was attacked with sticks by two people in a drunken row in the Muchhapra area here, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, Baliram Pandey, the victim, and Kamlesh Gond were drinking together Wednesday night when a heated argument erupted between them, leading to a physical altercation.

"Kamlesh Gond, along with his son Shailendra Gond, attacked Baliram Pandey with sticks, causing him severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the District Hospital Ballia for medical treatment, Baliram succumbed," Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

Gond and his son Shailendra were booked under BNS sections at the complaint of victim's wife Pushpa Pandey.

"Both accused have been arrested by the police. An investigation is underway," the SP said.