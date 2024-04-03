Man beaten to death in Ghaziabad, 3 held

Ghaziabad (UP) Apr 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three people here, police said on Wednesday.

Gaurav, Raju and Ankit have been arrested for killing Mobin, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the three men came to Mobin's tea stall around 1 am and had a heated argument with him over the purchase of a food item, Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

They thrashed Mobin with an iron rod. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the ACP said.

An FIR has been lodged under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against three men and they were arrested. PTI COR SAB NB NB