Man beaten to death in Jharkhand, 3 held

Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a land-related dispute in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the death of Kartik Mandal, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred at Kathalbari Bhattha village in the South Sarfarazganj area under the Radhanagar Police Station limits on Tuesday when two neighbours clashed over a land dispute, he said.

"Two persons, one from each side, sustained severe head injuries and were undergoing treatment in a government hospital. One of the two succumbed to his injuries,” Rajmahal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bimlesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI.

An FIR has been lodged with Radhanagar Police Station in connection with the man's death, he added.