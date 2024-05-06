Man beaten to death in Kerala over family dispute

Thrissur (Kerala), May 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten up while mediating a family dispute near Cherpu in this district, police said on Monday.

Manu (27) was attacked by three people using hockey sticks late on Sunday night.

The deceased and the accused had attempted to settle a family dispute at Shivapuram colony, which resulted in a minor scuffle, they said.

Later, Manu went to a hospital to treat his injuries, and while on his way back home, the three accused assaulted him and escaped.

Manu suffered head injuries that resulted in his death, following which the trio was arrested, they added. PTI RRT RRT ROH