Man 'beaten to death' in land dispute between stepbrothers in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jun 14 (PTI) A man died when he was allegedly beaten up in a clash between stepbrothers over a land dispute in Narayanpet district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

The deceased person (aged 28) went to the disputed agricultural land along with his brothers on Thursday though a court case was pending and counselling was held by police and tried his hand at farming which was objected to by the other side.

A clash occurred between the two sides and the deceased person succumbed to the injuries. Two persons suffered injuries on the other side.

A video of the incident in which the deceased was lying on the ground has gone viral.

A case of murder was registered and out of the seven accused persons, four have been apprehended. Two were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, while one person was absconding, police said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who took serious note of the incident, warned that stringent action would be taken against those who are involved in such physical attacks and murder cases.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to take action against policemen if they failed to act tough and neglected the incident, an official release said.

The DGP has been asked to take strict measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, it said.

Meanwhile, a police release said a sub-inspector of police was suspended for not responding immediately to the incident though a complaint was lodged.

It came to the notice of senior officials that the SI showed negligence and behaved rudely, according to the police release. PTI SJR SJR SS