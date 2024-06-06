Man beaten to death in Odisha’s Ganjam dist; one held

Berhampur (Odisha), June 6 (PTI) A 31-year-old youth was beaten to death by a man in Odisha's Ganjam district following a heated argument, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mitu Bisoyi, worked as a labourer in Sundhipalli village under jurisdiction of Badagada police station, police added.

Police arrested the accused identified as Kalu Nayak, also a resident of the same village, and confiscated a bamboo stick, purportedly the weapon used in the fatal attack.

While the precise motive behind the assault remains under investigation, preliminary findings suggest a potential personal feud between the two, Sandhyrani Singh, the inspector in-charge of Badagada police, said.

Contrary to speculation, police have ruled out any political motivation behind the incident.

Police said the accused and the deceased engaged in a heated argument on Wednesday evening, culminating in the violent altercation. Subsequently, the accused allegedly struck Bisoyi on the head with the bamboo stick in a fit of rage. Despite immediate medical attention at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Bisoyi succumbed to his injuries, police added. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB