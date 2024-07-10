Man beaten to death in outer Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was thrashed to death by a woman's brother for allegedly misbehaving with her near outer Delhi's Jhuggi Dera Gazi Khan area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Prince, 18, was arrested when he was trying to flee the city, they said. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police control room at the Mangol Puri police station received information from a hospital that a man had been beaten up and admitted to the health facility, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The incident took place at the Jhuggi Dera Gazi Khan area. The victim, Neeraj, was not in a condition to give a statement but his brother, Suraj, told police that he was thrashed with a baseball bat by Prince, he said and added that later, the hospital informed police that Neeraj had died. Chiram said a case was registered on Neeraj's brother's statement and after his death, sections of the BNS related to murder were added.

Police traced Prince to an area near the Delhi Cantonment after analysing footage from CCTV cameras and mobile-phone surveillance. He was trying to flee to his native village in Dosa in Rajasthan.

"On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that Neeraj had misbehaved with his sister a few days ago. He thrashed Neeraj to death with the baseball bat," DCP Chiram said. PTI BM BM ANB ANB