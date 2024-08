Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Barmer district for allegedly having an affair with a widow, police said on Thursday.

Iman Khan, a driver, had gone to meet the woman at her house on Wednesday and was caught by her family members, police said.

They thrashed the man to death, they said and added that an FIR has been registered against 10 people, of which five have been detained.