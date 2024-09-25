Man beaten to death in row at liquor shop in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old was beaten to death by a group of men for allegedly intervening in an argument over the price of liquor here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Anil Kumar, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Anil and another person named Pushpendra got into a fight at a liquor shop near the sugar mill in the Hariyabag area.

"When the shopkeeper took Rs 10 extra from Pushpendra, he started arguing with him. Anil intervened, saying it was a common practice. This led to a verbal spat between the two," Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

"Pushpendra called his associates, who arrived at the scene with sticks and rods and attacked Anil, leaving him severely injured. Kuldeep, who runs a canteen at the liquor shop, tried to intervene but was assaulted too," Manglik said.

Anil succumbed to his injuries, while Kuldeep is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the officer said.

"The victim's family has filed a complaint, and we have registered a case of murder. The matter is under investigation and the body has been sent for post-mortem," the SP added. PTI COR KIS HIG