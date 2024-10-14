Man beaten to death in row over crackers in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died of beating during a fight between two groups that erupted over the bursting of crackers in a village here, police said on Monday.

Police have booked four, a man and his three sons, in connection with the death and are searching for them.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said that on Sunday night, a fight broke out between two parties over bursting of crackers in Sehi village of Shergarh Police Station area with both sides pelting stones and using sticks on each other.

One of the men, Sanju was caught by his rivals and beaten with sticks.

The assailants left him badly wounded thinking he was dead. Sanju was being rushed to a hospital when he succumbed.

Local SHO Neeraj Bhati said based on a complaint by Thakur Lal, a cousin of Sanju, a case was registered against Daalu alias Daalchand, and his three sons -- Mukesh, Suresh and Rajkumar, who are on the run. PTI COR NAV VN VN