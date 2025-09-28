Man beaten to death in Telangana over Instagram post

Karimnagar (Telangana), Sep 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Jagtial district after posting a message on Instagram about a woman from his village, police said.

The victim, identified as Edurugatla Satish, a driver from Rechapalli village in Sarangapur mandal, had earlier been in a relationship with the woman, police said.

According to police, the woman recently informed Satish that she no longer wished to continue the relationship, as her family was searching for a groom.

Upset over this development, Satish reportedly posted a message on Instagram declaring his love for her and warning that no one should marry her.

The post allegedly angered the woman’s family members, who confronted Satish at his residence at around 7 pm on Saturday. “In the ensuing altercation, they attacked him with sticks, leading to his death on the spot,” a police official said.

Jagtial rural police inspector said, “A case of murder has been registered against three accused—Nathari Vinanji, Shantha Vinanji and Jala.” The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused, the police added. PTI COR SSK