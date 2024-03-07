Man beaten to death in UP

Bahraich, Mar 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following an argument at a wedding function here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said.

Sonu Arya, a resident of Ram Gaon village, had come to Bahraich to attend the wedding. He had an argument with someone from the bride's family and was attacked with sticks, police said.

Arya sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

A case has been registered, they said. PTI COR CDN HIG RHL