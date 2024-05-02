Man beaten to death in UP's Ballia, seven booked

Ballia (UP), May 2 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death here on Thursday, seven people were booked in the case, police said.

Seven people have been booked for allegedly killing Brijesh Singh in Khajuri area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said that Singh, was allegedly thrashed by some men in the Khajuri area and left with a head injury. His family rushed him to the Community Health Center (CHC) where he died during treatment.

The victim’s brother Nitish told the police that Singh had an argument with the accused on Monday, ASP Jha said.

Based on Nitish's complaint, a case was registered against seven people under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The body was sent for post-mortem and teams were formed to arrest the accused.