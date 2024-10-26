Man beaten to death in UP's Bareilly in suspected revenge attack

Bareilly (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) In a suspected case of revenge attack over an old dispute, a man was allegedly beaten to death by four persons in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Friday night under the Shahi police station area when the victim, Ravi (21), was returning home from a function with a few other people.

The attackers, identified as Aman, Akash, Subhash and Shripal, confronted Ravi and thrashed him with sticks and iron rods. They also fired in the air to intimidate the bystanders, police said, adding that three others -- Deepu, Sonu and Gaurav -- also sustained injuries in the attack.

"Ravi who sustained critical injuries succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife," Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Advertisment

The police suspect the incident to be a fallout of an old dispute between the attackers and Ravi's younger brother Amit.

One of the accused has been taken into custody while efforts are on to trace the others, the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI