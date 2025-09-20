Man beaten to death in UP's Bijnor, family claims fallout of 'love affair'

Bijnor (UP) Sep 20 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death at Vijaypur in this Uttar Pradesh district, with his family claiming the murder was the fallout of a love affair, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said Amar Singh (20), a resident of Prempuri village in the Mandawali police station area, was found unconscious in Vijaypur on Friday.

He succumbed to his injuries en route a medical facility, the officer said.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on Saturday and formed teams to arrest the accused.

Amar's family alleged that some youths brutally thrashed him and forced him to consume a poisonous substance because they objected to a love affair involving the victim, the officer said.

The matter is under investigation, he added. PTI COR CDN ARI