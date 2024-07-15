Man beaten to death in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Jul 15 (PTI) A youth was beaten to death by some people following a fight over a mobile phone, police said on Monday.

Anoopshahr Circle Officer Anoop Singh said on July 10, Mohit’s mobile phone got lost somewhere in Khushhalgarh village.

Some people told him that his mobile phone was with Prabhat. So, when Mohit confronted him, Prabhat refused to give back the phone and a fight broke out between the two, he said.

When Mohit reached out to the police, Prabhat's mother Neeraj Devi called him and asked him to take his phone from their house, Singh said.

When Mohit reached their house, he got into a fight with Prabhat and his father Manoj, who were under the influence of alcohol, he said.

The officers present at the police station tried to broker a compromise between the two parties. On July 13, Neeraj Devi appeared in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police and submitted an application, on the basis of which a case was registered under relevant sections.

Neeraj Devi, in her complaint alleged that Mohit attacked her husband several times with the stick lying there, the police said.

Manoj, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, died on July 14. His family alleges that the fight that took place that day led to his death. The post-mortem report revealed that Manoj died of a heart failure, they said.

An outpost incharge was suspended after the CO found that he did not inform the senior officers about the incident, the police said, adding that further probe is on. PTI COR NB NB