Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief in Mumbai; four held

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of workers on suspicion of being a thief in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred at a building in the Subhash Nagar area of Goregaon in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

Workers were present on the premises for some construction activity in the building, he said.

According to the police, the accused have claimed that the victim, Harshal Parmar, had entered the building with three others who fled.

The accused caught hold of Parmar, suspecting him of being a thief, the official said.

They allegedly tied him with a rope, and two of the accused thrashed him with sticks, kicked and punched him.

The building's security guard attempted to intervene after hearing the victim's screams and found the accused thrashing him, but was driven away with threats, the official said.

Parmar was found unconscious a few hours later, and the guard alerted his supervisor, who approached the police, he said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, Salman Khan, Isamulla Khan, Gautam Chamar and Rajiv Gupta, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI DC ARU