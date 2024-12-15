Man beaten to death on suspicion of tractor theft in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Dec 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a tractor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shambhu Sahni.

He was rescued by police and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Two people, including the owner of the tractor, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters, Aurai police station SHO Abhijit Alkesh said, "The incident took place in Yogiyan village on Saturday night when a person was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a tractor." "According to villagers, Shambhu Sahni was beaten to death by the owner of the tractor along with others. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot on Sunday morning and took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," he added.

Two people, identified as tractor owner Ganga Sahni, and Pukar Sahni, have been arrested in connection with the case, he said, adding the matter is being further examined. PTI COR PKD ACD