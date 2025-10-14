Man beaten to death over old enmity in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some people over an old enmity at Kulhedi village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the deceased has been identified as Murtalib (24). The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe has been launched to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police force have been deployed in area as a precautionary measure, the police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB