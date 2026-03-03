Man beaten to death over petty dispute; 4 arrested

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by four persons following a petty dispute in Wadala area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tushar Ujjainwala.

Those arrested included Suresh Yadav, Santosh Yadav and Karan Sonar. The fourth accused was not identified by the police.

The accused were consuming alcohol in an open space when Ujjainwala along with his elder brother and some friends reached the spot. An argument broke out between the two groups and the four accused allegedly attacked Ujjainwala.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The accused, who are drivers by profession, were arrested for murder.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK