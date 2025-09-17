Man beaten to death while trying to steal buffalo in Aligarh village

Aligarh (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A man was beaten to death by locals in a village here for allegedly trying to steal a buffalo, police said on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was killed at Nagla Mandir village in Aligarh district on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint lodged by the village watchmen, police on Wednesday arrested two men -- identified as Pradeep and Anshu -- in connection with the murder.

Station House Officer of Mandrak police station, Avdesh Kumar, said the body has been taken to the morgue, but the post-mortem has not been conducted yet as no one has come forward to claim it.

He said the investigation is in progress.