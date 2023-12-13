Man beaten to death with sticks following argument over land in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed after being attacked with sticks following an argument over land in Sonbarsa village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

"One Jitendra Yadav was injured after being attacked with wooden sticks following arguments with some villagers over land. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Circle Officer Mohammad Salam.

Yadav was attacked by three men identified as Sandeep Verma, Jeetlal and Ram Kripal, police said.

The argument occurred in the morning when the trio alleged that Yadav was cutting the borders of their field and later attacked him with wooden sticks, they said.

The circle officer said that a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection with the matter and all the three accused have been arrested. PTI COR CDN AS AS