Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was beaten to death with wooden sticks in Thane city on Monday by some persons, including a teenager, police said.

The victim Tanaji Shinde was attacked when he was talking to his friends in Samta Nagar area in the morning hours.

Police have registered a case of murder and detained a teenager while two other men are on the run, an official said.

The motive behind the murder is under investigation, he added. PTI COR NSK