Man beaten up over loud music at New Year's eve party at housing complex dies in Mumbai hospital

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) One of the two men beaten up during an argument over playing loud music at a New Year's eve party in Thane's Kashmira area died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place on the night of December 31 at a MHADA housing complex, the Kashimira police station official said.

"Raja Pariar (24) and another person Vipul Rai were beaten up allegedly by residents of the complex over loud DJ music. Pariar died today at a Mumbai hospital. Rai is still hospitalised. We have detained a few persons in this connection," the official informed.

Further probe into the case is underway, the Kashimira police station official added. PTI COR BNM