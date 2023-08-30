Man beats father to death in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) a 75-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his son in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

Information about the death of a person during a quarrel in Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar was received at the Bindapur police station at 8:26 pm on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said Gaurav Arora (37) had demanded Rs 4 lakh from his father Nand Lal Arora.

This led to the quarrel and Gaurav Arora allegedly beat his father to death, the DCP said.

Gaurav Arora has been arrested, police added. PTI NIT ANB ANB